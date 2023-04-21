Weekend outlook: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Only stray showers Friday morning, then isolated inland showers and storms are possible this Friday afternoon.

Friday high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will swing through our area this weekend and models are showing that the front will pass through early Sunday morning.

Ahead of the front, we can expect a very warm and humid day with showers and storms late Saturday evening.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather, specifically in Indian River and Okeechobee counties. This means that isolated severe storms are possible late Saturday and through Saturday night for the areas under the marginal risk.

Then sunny on Sunday and feeling less humid with slightly cooler temperatures behind the front.

A few storms are possible on Monday with rainy conditions on Tuesday morning. More storms are possible mid-week.