WHAT TO EXPECT: The timing of this surge of tropical moisture

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday kicks off with early day showers and storms mainly hitting the coast. Then drier for the eastern areas in the afternoon, but an inland storm is possible with highs in the upper 80s.

The easterly breeze is picking up, so expect showers and a few storms in the morning on Saturday. Then Saturday afternoon calls for only isolated storms with partly sunny skies.

Our weather pattern becomes stormier starting Sunday and into next week as a system in the Gulf of Mexico brings deep tropical moisture our way.

A surge of moisture will result in a 60% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday. Then even higher for Tuesday and Wednesday at 70%.

Flooding will be our primary threat, specifically starting on Tuesday, as the ground will be highly saturated from Sunday and Monday's rainfall.

Rainfall totals could be between three to five inches from late weekend through mid-week with higher amounts possible.

"After Monday specifically, the ground will be pretty saturated. So flooding is going to be a threat," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "We could pick up three to five inches of rainfall through Wednesday."

The risk for rip currents across the Palm Beaches increases through the weekend.

As this rain event is still a few days away, there could be changes, so stay with the WPTV First Alert Weather team for the latest information.