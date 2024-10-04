Could Tropical Storm Milton form in the Gulf of Mexico?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The tropics remain very active on Friday, including one system that could bring heavy tropical downpours to South Florida for most of next week.

An area of low pressure is expected to form in the western Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 50% chance of development in the future. If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name is Milton.

Regardless of development, tropical moisture will surge into Florida. Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

High rain chances and a flooding threat will continue for most of next week. With 1-2 inches of rain per day possible.

"Tropical downpours would start late Sunday/Monday and off and on through the week," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "Our IBM model shows a well-developed storm in the Gulf early next week."

Wednesday through Friday will also become very windy, with northeast winds picking up to 30-40 mph and then just slowly tapering off next weekend. This will cause rough, dangerous boating conditions, rip currents and some coastal beach erosion.

Remember, do not drive through flooded streets, it's easy to confuse them with canals.

Stay with the WPTV First Alert Weather team for the latest developments and possible impacts on Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.