WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm temperatures with a chance for rain

WPTV
Temperatures are going to feel like the triple digits this afternoon in some places. Stay cool and hydrated!
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot and humid Saturday across our region with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures in the triple digits,103-108 degree range Saturday afternoon.

Best chances for rain will be in the afternoon with possible isolated thunderstorms. Headed to the beach? The sand will be hot but could be a great day for boating with seas 2 feet or less. The only exception will be if a storm develops.

Last weekend in July forecast remains hot, humid with daily rain chances

There is heat advisory issued for Miami-Dade & Broward County today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rain chances increase on Sunday with afternoon storms expected.

Tracking the tropics, there is an area of disturbance in the Atlantic moving near the Lesser and Greater Antilles. The chance for development is 20%.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean that has a 20% for development over the next seven days.
Surf Forecast: Minimal surf

