WEEKEND FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first weekend of October will bring showers and thunderstorms throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

High temperatures today will top off in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and scattered showers throughout the morning into the afternoon before it begins to pick up overnight.

There will likely be periods of widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday which could pose a flooding risk.

Flooding will be our primary threat, specifically starting on Tuesday, as the ground will be highly saturated from Sunday and Monday's rainfall.

Rainfall totals could be between 5 to 8 inches from late weekend through mid-week with higher amounts possible.

As the rain picks up the next few days, there could be changes, so stay with the WPTV First Alert Weather team for the latest information.