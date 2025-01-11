Weekend cold front: breezy with a few showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Saturday cold front sinks south near lunchtime, triggering a few showers. It will not be a washout, but it will be breezy due to the front.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the lower 70s with a west-southwesterly breeze.

A small craft advisory is in effect through 1 PM due to the breezy winds and rough waters.

WPTV

Skies begin to clear by the evening. Winds will move in from the northwest. A cool and dry breeze.

Temperatures cool to the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be mainly sunny and mild.

Calm winds and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday temperatures quickly warm back to seasonal with a strong southwesterly wind. Temperatures return to the middle 70s and sunshine.

Another cold front is in Tuesday's forecast. This will knock temperatures back to the lower 70s with a few passing showers.

Temperatures will continue to cool down. Wednesday will be the coldest day on the 7-Day with highs in the middle 60s.

Unfortunately, Thursday will only feature minor improvement to the middle and upper 60s with a strong northwesterly wind.

After the midweek cool down, Friday looks mildly better with highs returning to the lower 70s.