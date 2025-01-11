Watch Now
Weekend cold front: breezy with a few showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Saturday cold front sinks south near lunchtime, triggering a few showers. It will not be a washout, but it will be breezy due to the front.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the lower 70s with a west-southwesterly breeze.

A small craft advisory is in effect through 1 PM due to the breezy winds and rough waters.

Skies begin to clear by the evening. Winds will move in from the northwest. A cool and dry breeze.

Temperatures cool to the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and mild.

Calm winds and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday temperatures quickly warm back to seasonal with a strong southwesterly wind. Temperatures return to the middle 70s and sunshine.

Another cold front is in Tuesday's forecast. This will knock temperatures back to the lower 70s with a few passing showers.

Temperatures will continue to cool down. Wednesday will be the coldest day on the 7-Day with highs in the middle 60s.

Unfortunately, Thursday will only feature minor improvement to the middle and upper 60s with a strong northwesterly wind.

After the midweek cool down, Friday looks mildly better with highs returning to the lower 70s.

