WELLINGTON, Fla. — WPTV meteorologist Sami Squires and I visited a local school last week to give students a hands-on lesson in weather science.

The two of us went to Wellington Preparatory School to teach kids about weather.

WPTV meteorologists visit Wellington Preparatory School to teach students about weather

During the visit, students participated in experiments focused on static electricity and air pressure. The timing of the visit proved fitting — lightning and thunder were occurring outside, giving Sami and me a real-world opportunity to explain how lightning forms.

Students also had the chance to ask questions. One student asked how clouds produce rain.

To answer the question, we used a bottle to demonstrate cloud saturation, showing students that clouds must reach 100% saturation before rain can fall.

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