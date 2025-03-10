FORT PIERCE, Fla. — In Fort Pierce, the tornado warning forced people to take cover quick when dark skies and heavy rain moved in just before one 1 p.m.

WPTV’s Mello Styles spoke with a woman who lives in a condo high-rise on Hutchison Island and hunkered down in her closet.

WATCH: Fort Pierce woman takes cover during tornado warning

Woman takes cover during tornado warning issued in Fort Pierce

Kimberly Kitchen said she saw the rain and wind move in and then she started getting those tornado warning alerts on her phone. She said she received multiple alerts.

Kitchen told me she quickly took cover in her closet, with her partner, until the storm moved through.

She said even though nothing serious happened her mind immediately went to what happened five months ago.

“Not again, yeah, not again," she said. "I just hope it stays in the air and never touches ground.”

Kitchen told me that after what happened five months ago it will forever change her mind about tornadoes in Florida.