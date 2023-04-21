Watch Now
Waterspouts spotted along South Florida beaches, including Boca Raton

Another waterspout in Hollywood topples beachgoer
Cellphone video shows a waterspout approaching the beach by a Boca Raton condominium.
Waterspout at Ocean Towers condominiums in Boca Raton
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 21, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A waterspout flipped chairs and umbrellas along a Boca Raton beach Friday morning, just moments after coming ashore.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle shared cellphone video of a waterspout coming ashore shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the Ocean Towers condominiums.

The National Weather Service in Miami later confirmed that the waterspout was, in fact, a tornado.

It was the first of at least two waterspouts spotted at South Florida beaches Friday.

Another waterspout briefly moved onshore in Hollywood, knocking a beachgoer to the ground.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Broward County. The warning has since expired.

