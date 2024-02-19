Waterspout spotted over lower Florida Keys as storms move across South Florida

CUDJOE KEY, Fla. — A waterspout that was later confirmed as a tornado was spotted moving over the lower Florida Keys on Sunday.

The waterspout was seen shortly after noon in Cudjoe Bay.

Weather authorities later confirmed the waterspout as a tornado after it moved over land.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The twister blew debris into the air as it made landfall.

No injuries were reported, but authorities said one structure suffered damage.

The National Weather Service said waterspouts are rarely life-threatening, but they occasionally move onshore and produce minor structural damage.

A team with the National Weather Service has been sent to evaluate the extent of the damage.

The waterspout was spawned by a cold front that moved across South Florida on Sunday, bringing heavy rain to the region.