Soggy Sunday and much cooler

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a very cool and wet Sunday.

A cold front will bring us heavy rainfall across South Florida through sunset and rain showers are expected through Monday morning.

Sunday's highs stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be breezy from the north about 10-20 mph.

Rainfall totals will range from 1”-2.5” which will lead to standing water in some areas and localized flooding.

A small craft advisory is in effect this afternoon through Tuesday evening due to strong winds and rough waters.

Widespread heavy rain showers will weaken after 7 PM but expect rain overnight into Monday. Monday will have a damp start, but skies will clear, and winds will increase. It will be windy to gusty at times and the winds will be cool from the north. Monday’s highs will be in the middle 60s.

The rest of the week remains mild sky condition wise. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will not be favorable.

Highs from Tuesday through Thursday will be in the lower 70s. Temperatures will begin to improve Friday reaching the middle 70s and maintaining those middle to upper 70s over the following weekend.