Warmest January on record globally despite coldest US in 37 years, according to NOAA

NOAA released their January global climate report this past week and said last month was the warmest January in the 176 years since global records began in 1850.

How this is calculated was based on the global average for land and ocean surface temperatures, which was 2.39 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This was just slightly warmer than January 2024 (0.05 degrees Fahrenheit).

However, we are in La Niña right now, which means the Pacific is actually colder than normal and temperatures are still this high.

It isn't a shock though. January marked the 49th consecutive January with temperatures above the 20th century average (1977).

We know that El Niño — a southern oscillation also known as ENSO — fluctuates our global temperature and climate patterns but keep in mind that we compare these conditions to our average temperature which is slowly getting warmer.

In other words, ENSO is based on a working normal when comparing each month to its 20th century average, even El Niño months in the 21st century are warmer.

Coldest January in US in 37 years

With all that being said for the U.S., January 2025 was actually the coldest January since 1988.

Temperatures were below average from the central and southern Rockies to the mid-Atlantic and southeast. This includes local weather, where temperatures in West Palm Beach were 2 degrees below the normal average.

According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) global annual temperature outlook, which is based on current variations of temperature and historical annual temperature readings, there is a 98.7% chance that 2025 will rank as a top five-year warm year on record.

The last 10 years are also the 10 warmest years on record with 2024 coming in first, 2023 in second in 2016 at third.

NOTE: NCEI calculates the global temperature anomaly every month, based on preliminary data of temperature observations from around the globe.