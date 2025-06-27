Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Video shows tornado lift mobile home off foundation in Largo, Florida

EF-1 tornado had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph
LARGO, Fla. — The National Weather Service has determined that an EF-1 tornado caused damage to homes in Pinellas County on Wednesday.

The NWS posted on social media that an EF-1 tornado struck Largo with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Tornado lifts mobile home off foundation in Florida

No tornado warning was issued because by the time the NWS knew a tornado was on the ground, it was already gone.

"Because we had the sea breeze boundary, we had boundaries from other areas. Storms that kind of push the storms in a different direction ... not a classic signature on radar," said Matt Anderson, acting meteorologist in charge at the NWS Tampa.

The American Red Cross responded to dozens of cases in the area, assisting families in recovering from the sudden damage.

And they say they have found that many of the residents are seasonal.

"Fortunately that lessened the number of people that were in their homes when this occurred, but tornadoes can spin up just so quickly," said Rachel Nelson, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross. "I mean this was a very unwelcome reminder of just how quick something like that can happen."

No injuries were reported.

