Treasure Coast nonprofit looks to gather donations for Hurricane Ida victims

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast nonprofit is looking to lend a hand to families suffering from the devastation in Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida.

"What we're really trying to do is sustain life and secure property," said Brooke Holcomb, Founder of Coastal Hope. We're trying to fill our twenty-foot enclosed trailer so that we can make as big of an impact as possible."

Donations can be dropped off at either the Humane Society of St. Lucie County or at John's Western Wear in Fort Pierce.

"I love doing this," said Humane Society of St. Lucie County Executive Director Melissa McInturff. "I genuinely feel that everybody is a good person and in times of natural disasters they want to jump in and they want to help where they can."

"We need hygiene items, non-perishable food," said Holcomb. "We need cleaning supplies for people to clean up their homes."

Holcomb said phone chargers are also needed.

"It's very important to have communication with their loved ones," said Holcomb.

She said she and her husband hope to hit the road to Houma, Louisiana, later this week.

"With all the horrible things going on nowadays, making a difference for somebody is the best thing possible," said Holcomb.

