ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms swept through Royal Palm Beach and Wellington Wednesday night, toppling trees, twisting fences and knocking down light poles across both communities.

A large tree was uprooted and fell into the road in one Royal Palm Beach neighborhood, blocking traffic. Firefighters responded and pulled the tree from the road so neighbors could clear it.

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Strong storms bring down trees, damage fences and light poles in Royal Palm Beach and Wellington

Hail pelted cars, lightning struck close to residents and strong winds caused widespread damage throughout the area.

Seven-year-old Danny Jaworski was home with his grandmother when the storm hit.

"I heard a cracking sound and then a boom," Danny said.

Danny and his grandmother watched as the massive tree came down in front of a car driving down their street, blocking the road.

When asked what his grandmother said when she saw the tree, Danny said:

"When it fall down? When she saw the tree down, she was like, 'Mamma Mia!'"

Danny's mother, Leslie Jaworski, owns the home, which had been named the neighborhood's Home of the Month. She was at work when the storm hit and came home to find firefighters already on scene working to clear the tree.

"I was grateful that the tree didn't go this way and land on my roof, because I've heard horror stories of that. I was grateful that the traffic was able to get through," Leslie said.

"I know it could definitely be worse," she said.

With the tree cleared and everyone safe, Leslie said the experience has her thinking ahead to future storms.

"I'm a new homeowner, so it does kind of make me worried about future storms and what can happen," Leslie said.

The storm's scope left Leslie searching for words.

"It kind of blew my mind," she said.

WPTV

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