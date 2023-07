WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A strong storm with gusty winds — below severe limits — produced some damage in the Fort Pierce area on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a storm caused damage at 5:13 p.m. with a tree damaged near Juanita Avenue and minor damage to a recreational vehicle at the Glenn Oaks RV Park.

Larry Misiewicz took photos from Hutchinson Island around the same time that the damage was reported.