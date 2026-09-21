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Parts of Palm Beach County still in drought after over 15 inches of rain last week

Coastal Treasure Coast communities have exited drought, but parts of the Palm Beaches still need more rain before conditions improve.
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WPTV
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Parts of Palm Beach County remain in a drought, even after some areas received more than 15 inches of rain in the past week.

A new drought update is expected Thursday morning, and there is a good chance some areas in the Palm Beaches will be removed from drought status at that time.

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Coastal communities on the Treasure Coast have already exited the drought, while parts of the Palm Beaches remain technically in drought — a distinction that becomes clear when looking at yearly rainfall totals to date.

A couple of months ago, all local counties were in extreme drought. Since then, significant strides have been made, though more rain is still needed to bring the entire region out of drought conditions.

Several factors are used to monitor drought, including precipitation and temperature, water supply — such as streamflow and reservoir levels — and soil moisture.

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