Wind damage reported in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Several homeowners have reported property damage to several structures in Okeechobee County Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the incident was not caused by a tornado but rather straight-line winds.

The area affected is known as Dark Hammock, near NE 144th Street.

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

WPTV's Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said doppler radar did not pick up rotation consistent with a tornado.

" There was no tornado warning at the time. The storm was impressive on radar and appears to have hit just after 4 p.m. It was moving SE at 25 mph." Weagle said.

No injuries have been reported.