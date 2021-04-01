Wind damage reported in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Several homeowners have reported property damage to several structures in Okeechobee County Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, the incident was not caused by a tornado but rather straight-line winds.
The area affected is known as Dark Hammock, near NE 144th Street.
WPTV's Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said doppler radar did not pick up rotation consistent with a tornado.
" There was no tornado warning at the time. The storm was impressive on radar and appears to have hit just after 4 p.m. It was moving SE at 25 mph." Weagle said.
No injuries have been reported.
Impressive straight line wind #damage in Okeechobee County. #Okeechobee Sheriff posting these damage photos from a community northeast of downtown called Dark Hammock. US National Weather Service Melbourne Florida confirming this was not a tornado. Event occurred at 4:10pm pic.twitter.com/rSk7XqCSUR— Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV) April 1, 2021