Wind damage reported in Okeechobee County

NWS: Incident not caused by tornado but rather straight-line winds
Posted at 6:45 PM, Apr 01, 2021
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Several homeowners have reported property damage to several structures in Okeechobee County Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the incident was not caused by a tornado but rather straight-line winds.

The area affected is known as Dark Hammock, near NE 144th Street.

WPTV's Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said doppler radar did not pick up rotation consistent with a tornado.

" There was no tornado warning at the time. The storm was impressive on radar and appears to have hit just after 4 p.m. It was moving SE at 25 mph." Weagle said.

No injuries have been reported.

