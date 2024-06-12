Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Severe weather brings flooding to southern Palm Beach County

Hours of continuous rainfall brought flooding and standing water throughout southern Palm Beach County.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 12, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Hours of continuous rainfall brought flooding and standing water throughout southern Palm Beach County.

The Publix shopping center off Federal Highway in Boca Raton, just south of Camino Real received lots of rain, causing the parking lot to flood.

Some cars were going through the area with caution, while others did not realize just how deep the water was. Downpours brought inches of rain, coming up to the tire area of some of the cars in the parking lot.

A flood watch remains in effect for Palm Beach County through Thursday.

Excessive rainfall will stay in the forecast with additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches possible, with some areas seeing locally higher additional rain.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Surf chances possible next week now

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019