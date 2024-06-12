Severe weather brings flooding to southern Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Hours of continuous rainfall brought flooding and standing water throughout southern Palm Beach County.

The Publix shopping center off Federal Highway in Boca Raton, just south of Camino Real received lots of rain, causing the parking lot to flood.

Some cars were going through the area with caution, while others did not realize just how deep the water was. Downpours brought inches of rain, coming up to the tire area of some of the cars in the parking lot.

A flood watch remains in effect for Palm Beach County through Thursday.

Excessive rainfall will stay in the forecast with additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches possible, with some areas seeing locally higher additional rain.