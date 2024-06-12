Watch Now
Flood watch extended with additional downpours in the future

Posted at 4:56 AM, Jun 12, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A flood watch is still in effect for Palm Beach County through the rest of Thursday evening due to seeing another round of good soaking rain today. Excessive rainfall will stay in the forecast with additional rainfall totals of 1-2" possible with some areas seeing locally higher additional rain.

Keep the rain gear on standby as you will need it today and the rest of the week. Expect a few breaks in the rain showers, but they will be brief.

Temperatures remain mild in the lower to middle 80s through the rest of the week.

Friday we continue the unsettled trend and again are tracking the chance of 1-2" additional inches of rainfall across south Florida.

Over the weekend we begin to see more breaks on your radar. Saturday showers and storms will be more scattered on your radar.

It looks even better come Sunday, Father's Day, with peaks of sunshine returning! However rain chances are still in the forecast for Sunday, it is at least a bit of improvement. Temperatures will be warming up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the middle 80s with Sunday in the upper 80s.

TROPICS:

There is one area of interest that shows a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 7 days. This is currently looking like it could potentially strengthen to be a Tropical Depression at the most. Hurricane season ends November 30th.

