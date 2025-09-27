Schools monitoring Tropical Storm Watch; no schedule changes announced yet

The Treasure Coast is now under a Tropical Storm Watch as Tropical Depression Nine moves closer to South Florida, but area school districts have not announced any closures for the upcoming school week.

St. Lucie Public Schools confirmed they are keeping a close eye on the forecast, but do not anticipate any changes to normal school operations at this time. Before- and after-school programs are expected to continue as scheduled next week.

District leaders said Saturday they are in direct communication with the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center as the system develops.

"Families are encouraged to stay connected by checking the SLPS website, following our social media channels, and monitoring local news outlets for the latest information.," the district said in a statement.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm this weekend, bringing gusty winds, rough surf, and periods of heavy rain to coastal areas.

WPTV has reached out to the Palm Beach County School District, Indian River School District and Martin County School District, but has not yet heard back.

