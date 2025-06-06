Saharan dust creates hazy skies over Florida: How to keep your lungs healthy

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saharan dust reached Florida's shores this week, creating a hazy blanket over much of the state.

Health experts are urging people with allergies, asthma or other respiratory conditions to limit their time outside.

The dust cloud arrived in Florida after sweeping across much of the Caribbean, stretching 2,000 miles and spanning 750 miles in width.

"When you looked at a satellite, it stretched from the western tip of Cuba ... all the way out past the Leeward Islands. It was an extensive area of dust," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Chris Sowers said Friday.

The American Lung Association (ALA) said the dust could impact anyone with allergies or asthma, so limiting your exposure or wearing a mask is a smart move.

With all the rain lately, Erica Laurance told WPTV she's been itching to get to the beach this week.

However, she is concerned that the Saharan dust might ruin her weekend plans.

"I saw it on the weather app last week, but I didn't know when it was coming," she said.

This is an early plume of Saharan dust. Typically, it doesn't affect Florida until late June and July.

Forecasters said we can expect it to last through the weekend.

5 tips to keep your lungs healthy during the Saharan Dust, according to the ALA:

1. Stay indoors as much as possible during high dust days. Close doors and windows and bring pets inside. Put air conditioners on the recirculation setting so outside air will not be moved into the room and clean air will circulate through air conditioners and air cleaners. Avoid exercising outdoors if you’re experiencing watery eyes or nose and throat irritation.

2. Close car windows and vents, when driving through high dust areas. Air conditioning should be set to recirculate to avoid exposure to outside air.

3. Protect your lungs from dust. Fresh, well-fitting N-95 or N-100 masks will filter out the damaging fine particles on high dust days.

4. Keep an eye on symptoms. Dust particles can linger in the air for a few hours up to 10 days. Monitor yourself and loved ones for respiratory symptoms and contact your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening symptoms.

5. Ask for help. The American Lung Association’s Lung Helpline at 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists and is a free resource to answer any questions about the lungs, lung disease and lung health, including how to protect your lungs from dust storms.

The ALA said this guidance is especially important for the more than 3.2 million Floridians living with lung disease, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer, as well as children and older adults. However, the agency said everyone has the potential to experience respiratory symptoms related to dust exposure.

However, two benefits of the dust are that it reduces tropical activity and can create some beautiful sunsets.