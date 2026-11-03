Record-breaking rainfall in West Palm Beach: totals across the area

Some areas across the region received over a foot of rainfall in a day, with most of it happening in just a 12-hour period.

The highest totals were just north of Sebastian, with 19.75" in Palm Bay to almost 2 feet of rain in Grant Valkaria in 24 hours. This exceeds a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event, which is a .1% chance of this amount of rainfall happening in any given year.

Radar estimates that over 20 inches of rain fell between Sunday and Monday in West Palm Beach.

WPTV

All of our official daily records were shattered.

West Palm Beach almost tripled its previous daily record. The new record is 7.39". The previous record was 2.52". This makes it the 2nd highest rainfall on a November day. The record still stands at 7.41" from November 22, 1984.

TREASURE COAST

wptv

Vero Beach had its 2nd highest rainfall on a November day at 4.91". The record stands at 4.98" on November 4th, 1982.

Fort Pierce had 5.39", nearly doubling the daily record of 2.24' from 1946. This is the third-highest total for a November day.

Have we ever seen this much rain in a short period?

Just a little south of us, including Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Dania Beach, on April 12, 2023. Showers and thunderstorms repeatedly training over this urban corridor brought rainfall rates of 3-6 inches/hour, and 12-hour amounts exceeding 20 inches. Flash flooding left people stranded in inundated vehicles and homes, while also shutting down a major airport.

