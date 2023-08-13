Watch Now
Heat advisory in effect for Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County

Heat index 105-110 today.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 11:37:55-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers are offshore in the morning.

Heat advisory in effect Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County. Heat index 105-110 today. Showers and storms return mid afternoon. Some will be at the coast.

Today morning sunshine, afternoon showers and storms. High 92

Tonight: Early rain ending then clearing. Low 80

Monday-Wednesday: Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs 92-94

Thursday-Friday: Hazy sunshine with isolated storms. Highs 90-93

The tropics remain quiet.

