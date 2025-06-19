Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Indian River County now under moderate drought

Vero Beach about 8 inches below normal for rainfall in 2025
drough tmonitor with deficit.PNG
wptv
drough tmonitor with deficit.PNG
Posted

The weekly drought monitor released Thursday morning for Florida shows a mix of good and bad news.

The good news is that no areas of Florida are under an extreme drought.

west palm rain.PNG

However, conditions haven't shown much improvement in Palm Beach County and have actually gotten worse in Indian River County, where there is now a moderate drought for much of the county.

In West Palm Beach, as of Thursday, the city is running a little more than 13 inches under the average. The average is based on "working normal" data from 1991-2020.

Meanwhile, in Vero Beach, the city has only had 11.7 inches of rain this year, which is about 8 inches below normal.

vero.PNG

While we do have some rain chances in the forecast, it is going to take numerous days of heavy downpours to make a drastic change to these numbers.

Looking more long-term, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is predicting that we will get enough rain this summer to get rid of the drought across the state.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop is all

James Wieland