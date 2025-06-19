Indian River County now under moderate drought

The weekly drought monitor released Thursday morning for Florida shows a mix of good and bad news.

The good news is that no areas of Florida are under an extreme drought.

wptv

However, conditions haven't shown much improvement in Palm Beach County and have actually gotten worse in Indian River County, where there is now a moderate drought for much of the county.

In West Palm Beach, as of Thursday, the city is running a little more than 13 inches under the average. The average is based on "working normal" data from 1991-2020.

Meanwhile, in Vero Beach, the city has only had 11.7 inches of rain this year, which is about 8 inches below normal.

wptv

While we do have some rain chances in the forecast, it is going to take numerous days of heavy downpours to make a drastic change to these numbers.

Looking more long-term, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is predicting that we will get enough rain this summer to get rid of the drought across the state.

