'I just called God's name': Family survives tornado that destroyed Acreage home

THE ACREAGE, Fla. — Terrified is how one woman described feeling as a tornado from Hurricane Milton passed right by her home in Palm Beach County.

“I literally just called God's name, prayed for him to cover us and keep us safe,” Michelle Crum said.

Crum, along with her children, took cover in their laundry room as the tornado passed by.

“You could just feel the humming and the vibrating,” Michelle Crum. “Our ears were popping. I could smell fresh wood.”

What she was smelling was debris inside of her house.

Crum took video right after leaving the laundry room and seeing that the tornado ripped away the shutters she had on her windows.

“Even with those being up, all the glass shattered, the trees through that side, my front door buckled,” she said.

The debris from the tornado left dirt all over her walls, the floor and even glass in her daughter’s bed.

When she stepped outside there was more devastation.

“I wasn't expecting to see what I saw,” she said. “The pine tree landed across all four cars, blew out the back windshields of all four cars. It just was extremely powerful.”

People have been working in the rain to clean up the mess, something Crum could not be more grateful for.

After seeing all of this destruction, she put up an American flag as a symbol of resilience and hope going forward.