Humane Society of Treasure Coast overwhelmed with displaced pets since hurricane

PALM CITY, Fla. — Following Hurricane Milton, the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is nearing capacity for dogs. So far, 34 stray animals have been turned into the shelter after being displaced during the storms.

“We do get a lot of calls that animals are displaced because they get scared and they get spooked and they jump out a window or they get out a door,” said Sarah Fisher, communications manager for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast .

Fisher said they had seven cases of pet surrenders due to their owners no longer being able to take care of them.

“We try our best to help them with the resources that we can give them, but even with our resources some owners decide that maybe it’s in the best interest to surrender and then try to rebuild their lives separately,” said Fisher.

Since Hurricane Helene, the organization has taken in a total of 140 animals including dogs, cats and chickens.

The shelter said many of the animals have micro-chips with outdated information making it hard to find their owner. That's why they're encouraging pet owners to update the animal's chip.

The shelter is calling on the community for help.

“If anyone can foster, if they donate, they can go to orientation and volunteer their time,” said Fisher.

The shelter has been donating pet supplies to affected communities to help owners who don’t have the resources to care for their pets. They’re encouraging anyone who needs help to reach out before making the decision to surrender their pet.