Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of severe weather threat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida State Guard ahead of the severe weather threat that could impact the state this weekend.

"The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida's preparation for and swift response to severe weather," DeSantis said in a statement. "We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend."

DeSantis also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare for extreme flooding, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

The Florida State Guard, re-established by DeSantis in 2022, was activated for the first time during Hurricane Idalia earlier this year.