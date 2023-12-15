Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of severe weather threat

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
DeSantis Florida State Guard announcement.png
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 16:25:47-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida State Guard ahead of the severe weather threat that could impact the state this weekend.

"The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida's preparation for and swift response to severe weather," DeSantis said in a statement. "We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend."

DeSantis also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare for extreme flooding, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

The Florida State Guard, re-established by DeSantis in 2022, was activated for the first time during Hurricane Idalia earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Big gnarly windchop this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019