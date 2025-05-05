Watch Now
'Golf ball sized' hailstorm hits Palm Beach County during severe thunderstorm alert

Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Monday
WPTV viewer Julia Ray took this photo of hail that occurred in Lake Worth at about 2:45 pm on May 5, 2025.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After the fifth-driest April on record, Palm Beach County received heavy rainfall Monday afternoon, with reports of hail throughout the community.

The sudden thunderstorms are being caused by a stationary front hanging over central Florida.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties until 9 p.m.

We can expect these storms to continue through Monday evening, with humid weather remaining throughout the week. However, this weekend we can look forward to a cold front.

Boynton Beach resident Tony Sotallaro sent WPTV a picture of hail near Lyons and Southwest Hypoloxo roads.

"Hailstorm the size of golf balls," Sotallaro said.

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

Jennifer Correa

