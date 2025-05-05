'Golf ball sized' hailstorm hits Palm Beach County during severe thunderstorm alert

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After the fifth-driest April on record, Palm Beach County received heavy rainfall Monday afternoon, with reports of hail throughout the community.
The sudden thunderstorms are being caused by a stationary front hanging over central Florida.
CLICK BELOW FOR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS FROM RESIDENTS:
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties until 9 p.m.
We can expect these storms to continue through Monday evening, with humid weather remaining throughout the week. However, this weekend we can look forward to a cold front.
Boynton Beach resident Tony Sotallaro sent WPTV a picture of hail near Lyons and Southwest Hypoloxo roads.
"Hailstorm the size of golf balls," Sotallaro said.
Stay with WPTV for updates.
Weather