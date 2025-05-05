Severe storms to impact your Monday afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Storms threaten Monday afternoon and evening thanks to a stationary front over Central Florida.

First, the day kick-offs warm and muggy with isolated showers near the coast.

High temperatures this Monday will top the mid and upper 80s.

Starting around 2 pm, isolated storms will develop then quickly turning into more widespread storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. There is a risk of severe storms today so make sure to stay on alert for any warnings.

The stormy conditions may last up till around 8 pm Monday, then storms dissipate into the overnight hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Lingering showers and storms are possible on Tuesday but coverage will be isolated and mainly inland.

The hot and humid weather will stick around for the rest of the week.

Highs in the upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Then, 90-degree weather for the high by Friday. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The stationary front over Central Florida will continue to remain in place and then convert into a cold front by this weekend. This will return the higher storm chances starting Friday.

