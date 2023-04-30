Watch Now
Flights delayed at Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale airports

Palm Beach County
Palm Beach International Airport
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 11:53:32-04

Flights in and out of Palm Beach International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are delayed Sunday because of bad weather in South Florida.

At PBIA, departures are delayed an average of 78 minutes due to thunderstorms, according to the National Air Space System Status by the Federal Aviviation System.

A ground delay is listed for 2 p.m.-3:39 p.m.

The airport website lists 13 delays and 3 canceled arrivals and 22 delays and 3 canceled departures through Monday morning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast| Become a WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport inbound flights are delayed at their origin an average of 2 hour, 9 minutes and delays for airborne aircraft an average of 1 hour, 39 minutes and increasing due to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

