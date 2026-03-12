Extreme drought conditions expand further into Palm Beach County in latest drought monitor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The latest drought monitor update is in, and unfortunately, drought conditions are getting worse in parts of Florida.

Areas experiencing extreme drought have now expanded into Palm Beach County, and much of central Florida is also seeing worsening drought because rainfall has been well below normal.

There is some potential relief ahead, though. Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend and early next week, with the best chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday and even Monday. Thunderstorm chances will also go up during that time.

This rainfall could help improve the ongoing drought situation somewhat. However, forecasts indicate that moderate to extreme drought conditions are still expected to continue in the near future.