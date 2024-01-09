El Nino's colder weather, rain dampen beach plans

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Harry Yazbeck wanted to go to the beach.

The man, who said he was traveling to South Florida from around Washington, D.C., hoped warmer weather would allow him to get in the water. But, a series of cloudy weather days and cooler air stopped him from having a beach day.

"I wanted to go to the beach," Yazbeck said in Delray Beach. "I wanted to actually go in the water this trip. I didn't get a chance to do that, but next time."

Weather Severe storms possible Tuesday followed by cooler weather later this week Steve Weagle

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said this weather pattern is "typical of El Nino years" and brings the area more clouds, wind and rain. He said there is also an "extra fast" southern jet stream creating more frequent weather events.

"That's what shooting stuff at us. One after another, after another. Every three days now is the interval we've seen storm systems move on through," Wieland said. "So, we don't get a chance to chill and relax for a second until the next system comes. One is right behind the other."

He said these conditions are known to create more severe weather events as well.

Data from taxpayer-funded Visit Florida shows the amount of people visiting Florida is increasing at 0.7% compared with last year. But, the amount of visitors from oversees and Canada has increased more significantly, respectfully at 19.3% and 60.3% compared with last year. The group hasn't released data yet from fourth quarter, which accounts for holiday travel.