Disturbance has potential to become first tropical system of Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted a disturbance with a 40% chance of developing within the next two days over open central Atlantic waters.

As of Sunday evening, an area of low pressure has shown signs of some organization in the Atlantic nearly 450 miles east of Bermuda.

NHC

The NHC notes that with more organized shower and thunderstorm activity, the low could lead to a short-lived depression in the next day or so.

Regardless of development, by Tuesday, the system is expected to encounter higher wind shear and cooler waters that will prevent further development.

It will not impact the U.S. and it is not expected to become a tropical storm at this time. The last time we did not have a named storm prior to July was back in 2014 when Tropical Storm Arthur formed on July 1st.