Comprehensive insurance option will pay for flooded vehicle damage

LANTANA, Fla. — Monday's storms across Port St. Lucie area caused a lot of surprise flooding and water damage for many vehicles.

In many cases, it wasn’t drivers deciding to drive through water, but water rising up to parked cars.

"The windows go down and won't got back up,” Danielle Byrnes, who noted the water went up along her car doors, said.

Insurance experts say getting damage from flooding requires one important coverage choice.

“You better have comprehensive coverage and a lot of people don’t have that coverage,” Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

WPTV Robert Norberg, an insurance agent with Arden Insurance in Lantana

Comprehensive coverage, Norberg explains, covers basically anything other than collisions, including weather events.

And experts say that even includes driving into deep water.

Saving money by not choosing comprehensive coverage can end up being costly in the long run since water damage can easily total a car, meaning repair costs exceed a vehicle’s current value.

“If it just comes in and gets in the floorboard sometimes those can be dried out,” Norberg said. “Other times it’s severe.”

