Cold weather triggers falling iguana alert in Florida, removal permits waived

A falling iguana alert is in effect for South and Southwest Florida as cold temperatures can cause the reptiles to become immobilized and drop from trees.

Florida residents in the affected regions can remove invasive green iguanas from their property without permits through Sunday, Feb. 2, under a special Executive Order issued due to the weather conditions.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is allowing residents to capture and transport the non-native reptiles to five designated FWC offices during the two-day period that began Saturday, Feb. 1.

Cold weather can cause iguanas to become lethargic and lose their grip on tree branches, leading them to fall to the ground. While they may appear dead, the reptiles often revive once temperatures warm up.

Iguanas must be contained in secure, escape-proof cloth sacks or bags to ensure proper breathability. The cloth containers must be securely closed for transport.

The FWC advises residents who are unsure or uncomfortable handling the animals to contact the commission or local animal control before attempting removal.

Green iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida and can cause damage to landscaping, infrastructure and native wildlife habitats

