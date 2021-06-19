Watch
Alabama mobile home park damaged by Tropical Storm Claudette

Most of damage done north of Florida border
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
A flooded neighborhood is seen after Tropical Storm Claudette passed through Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Slidell, La. The National Hurricane Center declared Claudette organized enough to qualify as a named storm early Saturday, well after the storm's center of circulation had come ashore southwest of New Orleans.
Slidell, Louisiana, flooding caused by Tropical Storm Claudette
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 15:39:19-04

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Alabama said a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in a small town just north of the Florida border.

Sheriff Heath Jackson in Escambia County, Ala., said a suspected tornado "pretty much leveled" a mobile home park, toppled trees onto houses and ripped the roof off of a high school gym.

There were immediate no reports of deaths.

Most of the damage was done in or near the towns of Brewton and East Brewton, about 48 miles north of Pensacola, Florida.

Early Saturday, the storm dumped flooding rains north of Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana and along the Mississippi coast.

