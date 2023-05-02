Aftermath of EF2 tornado's damaging winds in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Less than 30 seconds of video captured a tornado unleashing fury on the backyard of a Harbour Isles residence in North Palm Beach.

“It’s just kind of surreal, my gosh I can’t believe this is happening. Is that my boat going down the canal,” Beth Morgan said.

A ring camera captured the EF2 tornado and the power behind it.

“The pool water was literally spinning in a circle coming off and then everything started happening out here," Morgan said. "The boat tipped over sideways, literally rolled. I thought it was gonna go all the way over."

She and her husband's 64-foot Hatteras, weighing over 130,000 pounds, was tossed like a raft down the canal outside their home

“That gives you an idea of how strong the winds were,” said Morgan.

And it didn’t stop there.

“We had a concrete pilling, literally on our dock snap in half, the boat drug that with it,” said Morgan.

Debris from their backyard flew hundreds of feet in the air, leaving a scattered mess.

Preston Searls let WPTV on board his boat for a closer look from the water further up the intracoastal at Prosperity Harbour.

“It looks like it happened very quick. It takes a lot to get a boat up like that,” said Searls.

Boats pancaked together and some stacked high in trees still remain in place from the moment 130 mph winds raged.

On the intracoastal, near the PGA bridge, are more signs of its path. Trees snapped across large areas and homes blasted by the wind force.

A tornado that left an unforgettable mark across the area, and in the process, brought so many closer together.

“It’s incredible how many people care about each other and provide that love and support when everybody needs it the most,” said Morgan.