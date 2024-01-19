47 years ago, it snowed in South Florida for only time in recorded history

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Exactly 47 years ago, snow fell in South Florida for the only time in recorded history.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said that on Jan. 19, 1977, enough snow accumulated to cover the ground and be recorded in weather history books.

Duane Zimmerman File photo of Jan. 19, 1977, the only day in recorded history that it snowed in South Florida.

The National Weather Service said snow was seen as far south as Homestead, along with reports of snow mixed with rain in Freeport, Bahamas.

Weather observers spotted flakes in West Palm Beach, LaBelle, Hollywood, and the Royal Palm Ranger Station in deep south Miami-Dade County.

"The temps that day were in the low 30s," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "But by 9:30 in the morning that day, 1977, South Florida's big snow day was over. Obviously, it melted. It didn't stick."

Correa said the "major snow event" impacted Florida's produce industry, wiping out crops and forcing 150,000 migrant workers to lose their jobs that winter, causing the governor to declare a state of emergency.

Weather experts said that 47 years ago, a strong Arctic cold front moved quickly down the Florida peninsula from late on Jan. 18 through the pre-dawn hours. That was coupled with clouds and precipitation associated with an upper-level trough, followed by the Arctic front.

West Palm Beach reported its first snowfall on record at 6:10 a.m. and continued to report light snow through 8 a.m.

However, because temperatures were above freezing at the surface, there wasn't much to measure in Palm Beach County.

Tampa measured .20 inches of snow, while Plant City, east of Tampa, measured up to 2 inches of snow.

How fitting that on this anniversary of South Florida's historic snowfall, we're in for a very cold weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Correa said a strong cold front will pass through late Friday, clearing by Saturday morning with plunging temperatures.

Temperatures will struggle to get into the 60s for highs on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will dip into the 40s and 50s, with wind chills in the low 40s and possibly the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

The coldest morning will be Sunday, Correa said.