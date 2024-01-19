Warm and humid Friday, then cold blast this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and humid Friday is shaping up, but lots of clouds and windy conditions will also be part of the forecast for the day.

Upper 70s or near 80 degrees Friday afternoon with passing showers.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 19, 2024.

A strong cold front passes through Friday late night and clears by Saturday morning with plunging temperatures.

Temperatures will struggle to get into the 60s for highs Saturday and Sunday with wind chills.

Morning lows will dip into the 40s and 50s with wind chills in the low 40s and possibly the upper 30s by Sunday morning. The coldest morning will be Sunday.

It's going to be a Florida-style wintry weekend!