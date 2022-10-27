Weather looks good for Friday Night Football and Trick-or-Treaters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s with abundant sunshine and only a few inland showers and storms.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s, mostly sunny and mainly dry. No weather issues for those Friday night football games. Temperatures down to the upper 70s for the evening and rain chances remain low.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s. Some light showers possible along the onshore flow, but nothing that will add up to much.

Halloween, afternoon highs in the mid 80s with only a slim chance for an isolated shower. By the evening, temperatures down to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

