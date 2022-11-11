Weather improving as Tropical Storm Nicole pulls away

Watch Now
Our weather will continue to improve as Tropical Storm Nicole pulls away and moves into the southeast United States.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 19:07:52-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our weather will continue to improve as Tropical Storm Nicole pulls away and moves into the southeast United States.

A few showers will be possible tonight, staying mild with lows dropping into the 70s tonight.

Winds will continue to drop into the weekend - with improving marine conditions at local beaches.

Friday, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a few showers and breezy conditions.

Saturday, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s with an isolated thunderstorm.

Sunday, a pleasant day in store with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny and less humid.

Comfy weather for the start of next week. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mainly dry with some isolated showers.

