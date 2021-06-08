Bike brings in $3,000 pledge for Red Cross

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The winner of the bike auction from Steve Weagle's 2021 Virtual Ride for the Red Cross is a familiar face.

Last year's winner, Mark Minkin, again placed the winning bid.

Minkin pledged $2,575 to the American Red Cross to win the Trek Verve 3. After being named the winner, Minkin then increased his donation to $3,000 to support the organization even further.

Every year the bike featured in Steve's Ride for the Red Cross is given away to the highest bidder.

However, Minkin doesn't plan to take the bike home with him. Instead, he is donating it to the Best Foot Forward Foundation. He's passionate about helping the foundation that provides services for foster care youth.

Steve Weagle's 2021 Virtual Ride for the Red Cross raised more than $86,000 for the Red Cross.

Thank you to everyone who donated and supported the annual fundraiser!