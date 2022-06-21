Weak back door cold front pushes into the area today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s around the lake with a few dotted showers near the coast for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, but feeling a little more comfortable with the humidity going down a touch thanks to a back door cold front pushing in. This front will push in drier air and rain chances stay low today.

Tomorrow - Friday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and the humidity stays in check for a few days. Rain chances on the lower side as dry air continues to push in.

For the weekend, the humidity creeps back in and temperatures will feel warmer. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms possible mainly inland.