Watching 2 systems this week, including arctic cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dry weather will prevail through Monday before two systems take the spotlight this week.

The first is the "rain event" with locally heavy showers & storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday and the second is the "main event", an arctic cold front that'll get in here on Friday.

A weak area of high pressure will get us dry weather before a Gulf system moves across the peninsula with increasing rain & storm chances, local flooding is possible Tuesday night especially near Lake Okeechobee.

The arctic cold front due to arrive by Friday will be accompanied by some scattered showers & storms before clearing settles in by Friday night.

Temperatures will plunge into the 40s at night over the weekend with highs only in the 60s for most.

While we won't see record lows it'll easily be the coldest air of the season so far and the coldest since last winter.

It's too soon to say how much cloud cover we'll see, and a variety of other factors could influence how cold it gets so expect changes to the forecast through the week until confidence increases.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect today and there's a high risk of rip currents at the beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Sun and clouds, breezy and mild. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: NNE 15-20

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cool. Lows: Near 60 (50s inland) Winds: NE 5

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: E 10

TUESDAY: Showers and storms later in the day and overnight. Some heavy. Highs: Upper 70s

