Watching the radar closely this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A breezy day under mainly cloudy skies and peeks of sunshine.

High temperatures remain near seasonal in the lower 80s.

Wind from the southeast will allow for more humidity, making it a muggy start to the weekend.

I wouldn't rule out the chance of a few passing showers.

Over the weekend it will be touch for boaters and beach goers. A small craft advisory is in effect through 8 AM this Saturday, but due to the onshore winds it will be bumpy on the waters. In addition, a high surf advisory is in effect too. Please be cautious with the high rip current risk.

Sunday will be an active weather day by the afternoon. I wouldn't rule out a morning shower ahead of the afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures will still be warm and muggy in the lower 80s. Wind speeds will be near 15 mph.

Rainfall totals are looking decent: 0.5"-1" possible. It won't be widespread consistent showers and storms, but plan on an active radar after 2 PM Sunday.

The upcoming week will feature a Monday surface front, which will bring another round of some showers and storms. It won't e as active Sunday. The rest of the week will be very windy with wind speeds near 15 mph most days. Temperatures will be warm and muggy in the lower to middle 80s.