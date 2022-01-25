Warming up through Friday, but chilly weather returns for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, not as cold as yesterday morning, but still cold with temperatures in the 40s and some low 50s towards the coast. This afternoon, clouds on the increase ahead of an area of low pressure. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s-low 70s and rain pushing in after sunset into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-70s a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers and some storms possible as the area of low pressure moves over the area.

Thursday - Friday, highs in the mid-upper 70s, partly cloudy with some passing showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, some rain in the morning, then clearing skies throughout the day. Highs down to the low 60s and breezy winds.

Sunday, morning lows down to the 40s once again and afternoon highs only in the low-mid 60s with sunny skies.

Monday, cold to start with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s and staying mainly dry.

