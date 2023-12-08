Warming up this weekend with storms possible Sunday evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For Friday, we'll have an onshore flow with the winds coming out of the southeast. That's already bringing in much milder weather.

This afternoon, it'll be seasonal with daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s. We could see a spotty rain shower here and there. Otherwise we're partly sunny.

For the weekend, an isolated shower on Saturday. Temperatures back into the 80s.

For Sunday, we'll be tracking some late day storms. A front will approach the state as we head toward Sunday night.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It's a bit humid, too.

We can't rule out a stronger storm locally as we head toward Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Then the sky clears as the front pulls away Monday morning. Behind the front it is cooler and windy. Highs in the low 70s.

By Wednesday, the front lifts back up toward the north. It looks pretty damp and windy for the end of the week. Highs in the upper 70s.