Warming Up This Weekend with Spotty Storm Chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida’s weather is settling into a calmer pattern as winds gradually ease through the end of the week, thanks to high pressure building over the state. Expect some more clouds around with just a small chance of a passing coastal sprinkle or brief shower today—nothing that should disrupt plans for most people. Temperatures start off cool in the mornings, especially inland, but climb comfortably into the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s farther inland by the afternoon.

Even with the improving weather, beachgoers should stay alert. A high risk of dangerous rip currents continues along area beaches, making swimming conditions hazardous. On the bright side, conditions for boaters will steadily improve, with much more favorable waters expected heading into the weekend. If you're planning time on the water, the weekend will look far more cooperative.

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Looking ahead, a warming trend kicks in Friday and continues through the weekend and into next week. Highs will push into the mid to upper 80s, with increasing humidity. While most areas stay dry, isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms could pop up—mainly driven by sea breeze interactions in the afternoons. These storms will be hit-or-miss, so while you might see lightning nearby, many neighborhoods will stay rain-free as the warmer pattern takes hold.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.