Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming trend with highs reaching the low 90s by Saturday

Warming trend with highs reaching the low 90s by Saturday
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 05:30:29-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s and isolated rainfall near the coast for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms focused around the lake. Still can't rule out the chance for some of the rain/storm activity to spill over into the coast later in the day.

Tomorrow, drier conditions with rain chances going down. Highs in the upper 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, highs in the upper 80s. Some PM storms possible.

For the weekend, with a southwesterly wind flow temperatures cook up into the low 90s. Scattered late-day storms possible with slightly drier conditions on Saturday.

Early next week, a passing weak front will help lower temperatures and humidity, but only a little. Highs down to the low-mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Winds picking up.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018